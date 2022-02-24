From first entering Pen Argyl High School to walking the halls and climbing the stairs, you can't escape the four pillars of being a Green Knight: Protect Integrity, Accept Challenges, Honor Diversity and Salute Kindness.
They're core values that helped Pen Argyl High become 1 of only 67 schools nationwide and the only in Pennsylvania, named a State School of Character for 2022 by Character.org.
It's a five-year process that extends beyond the classroom, says English teacher Krista Campbell, who first pushed for the school to work towards the goal.
"Teaching them to take it out to the real word and just be a good person," she said of the students.
Schools are graded on 11 culture of character principles.
"It could be as simple as picking up a pencil in the hallway. Something nice doesn't have to be anything crazy," said senior Kaleigh Achenbach.
She, along with junior Paige Edelman, and fellow senior Rose Falletta, are part of the Knights' Order. The goal isn't medieval glory for a king but ensuring character is central to the student body.
"The pillars of the knight's code has been brought into every aspect of school. I think it's become a universal theme in Pen Argyl," Falletta said.
A theme that includes raising over $30,000 for Penn State's THON, to feeding hundreds of needy families at Thanksgiving, to a mental health awareness program started by Edelman during the pandemic.
"For such a small school that really nobody knows, I'm proud of how far we've come," Edelman said.
When character becomes your shining armor.
"It means we are doing good things," Campbell tearfully told us.