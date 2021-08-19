ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The nerves and excitement around college move-in were palpable on Cedar Crest College campus Thursday. Group activities on the quad welcomed freshman, after a little heavy lifting.
"I was really nervous. I'm a lot less nervous now that I have all of my stuff in there," said freshman Isabella Tarantino.
It's a freeing experience for any first-year student, coming off of a whirlwind senior year of high school because of the pandemic. Hopes are high.
"Senior year was kind of overwhelming with how uncertain everything was, but I'm really happy that I was able to move in and be here and get the college experience," said freshman Sydnee Cooper.
"Yeah, I'm really, really happy about it. I was actually doing dual enrollment while I was in high school and taking those classes online was so hard, and I'm so happy to be able to be here in person," Tarantino said.
Each incoming student introduced themselves during the traditional open-door ceremony at Blaney Hall.
Let the school year commence, and whatever it may bring.
"We're very lucky that we're able to come to college and know what it's like to have to be flexible and adapt to on-the-spot changes," Cooper said.
Classes start on Monday, Aug. 23.
Cedar Crest College does not require vaccinations, but their website did request vaccination documentation.
All unvaccinated students were tested for COVID-19 prior to move-in day.