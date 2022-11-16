ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students from Roberto Clemente Charter School in Allentown rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to brighten up the city's public library.

They painted several pillars in the children's section for the library's volunteer day of service.

One of the school's teachers said the day goes beyond just lending a helping hand.

"There's so much in the community and sadly, in this day and age, a lot of times we miss out by getting distracted by the stuff that's just right in front of us," said Phillip Norris, teacher at Roberto Clemente Charter School. "So it's nice for them to see what's in the community and give back."

Norris said it had been a few years since the school participated, but they're hoping to make it an annual thing.