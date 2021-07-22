ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Middle and high school students put their culinary skills to the test Thursday in Allentown.
Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania hosted its summer learning baking competition Thursday morning at Trexler Middle School.
Teams of students from the Community Learning Center Program were tasked with researching and whipping up a dessert in just a few hours.
They had also had to create a grocery list on a $15 budget.
"It helps students get real world-experiences creating a budget. It also helps them learn how to bake. We just had a student say that he never cooked before, so this is is his first chance getting to be able to cook," said Erin Phillips, program manager with 21st Century After School Programs.
Phillips says the kids made churros, brookies, which is a combination of a cookie and brownie, and chocolate-covered Oreos.