ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Prison inmates and college students are an unlikely pairing. But they're learning from each other, in a program through Muhlenberg College.

20-year-old John Vazquez headed to a podium to be handed a certificate of completion. For him, the closing ceremony for Muhlenberg College's Inside/Out program represents time well served.

"I started to write poems, I started to find ways to express myself, it became important to me that I find a way to do better to express myself," he said.

Vazquez and 14 other Lehigh County jail inmates, along with 15 Muhlenberg students, are finishing up a semester-long college course aimed at criminal justice reform. Students met once a week, developing theories and possible solutions.

Rigorous class work and empathy became part of the curriculum for psychology and pre law major Simone Kaye.

"There are people in these walls, it's not just charges, it's not just inmate numbers. These are people with families and with passions and dreams. And I think it's really important not to lose sight of that," Kaye said.

100 students and inmates have taken the course over the past four years.

Last July Sen. Bob Casey awarded the program $230,000 for an expansion. This summer, 10 extra Muhlenberg professors will be trained for the program. Hopes are to have two semesters next year.

Program head Muhlenberg Professor Dr. Kate Richmond says the goal is to break through stigmas and open opportunities once closed.

"How do you address recidivism? You do it with a strong community. You can't have community if you don't bring people together, who are from different parts of our world," she said.

Vazquez, who has been in jail for 11 months on an armed robbery charge, which he says he deeply regrets, will soon see a blue sky, meeting his new born daughter and gaining an outside appreciation for an inside education.

"The effect it had on turning me into a man, teaching me lessons you wouldn't learn elsewhere. It's amazing," he said.