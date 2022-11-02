BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Teenagers from across the Lehigh Valley are learning how to help one another deal with depression and anxiety.

They gathered at Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem Wednesday for the first-ever Greater Lehigh Valley Youth Mental Health Summit.

It was put on by the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

High school students helped launch a peer-to-peer social media youth mental health campaign.

They spent the day creating content, like TikTok apps, and deciding what helpful information will go on certain platforms.

"So it really is a youth-driven, youth-shaped opportunity to really get helpful messages out to kids, starting with things like, 'You're not alone,'" said Beth Tomlinson, Senior Executive Director of Community Resilience at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

The students also took part in informational sessions with behavioral health experts and brainstormed ways to create their own clubs that aim to prevent suicide.