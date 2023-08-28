ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Students all around the Lehigh Valley said goodbye to their summer breaks and hello to the new school year ahead.

“Today is the first day of school. So excited,” exclaimed Dr. Carol D. Birks, Superintendent of the Allentown School District.

The first day of school and the first of many early morning rises.

"I see some students smiling, some students still tired. But there was so much magic and energy as I visited schools this morning,” said Dr. Birks.

Allentown School District welcomed students with open arms and newly decorated classrooms Monday. Districts around the Lehigh Valley including Parkland were busy with student drop off early this morning and this afternoon, districts like East Penn were just as busy with dismissal and pick up.

"Instead of her mom crying I was crying. Because she reminds me on my daughter. When my daughter went the first day at her school,” said Maribel Valentin.

Maribel Valentin's 4-year granddaughter started her first day at Hiram Dodd Elementary.

The district started a new offering that allows eligible students to begin kindergarten at 4 years and 7 months old, Dr. Birks told 69 News.

"I'm happy that she's in school. She's always wanted to go to school,” said Valentin.

On the 4-year-old's first day, her grandmother was among many parents and guardians lined up outside for dismissal.

Valentin said her granddaughter is ready to hit the books right away

"You know, I told her no computers, no tablets, you're going do your math. You're going to do your homework. And she's like, ‘okay grandma, no problem’. But I'm proud of her. I love her. She's my world,” said Valentin.