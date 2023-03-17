BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some young students who have trouble focusing have a new spot to get the extra help they need.

Students at Donegan Elementary School in Bethlehem cut the ribbon Friday for their new "Zen Zone."

The room features a couch and inspiring messages hanging from the wall.

It was designed for students with behavioral issues, including anxiety and ADHD, to help them calm their emotions so they can focus better on learning.

"That's our goal, is to get kids to learn and to be on grade-level. So this is another tool to help students who have those social emotional needs be right," said Shanna Brad, S.E.L. Behavioral Coach at the Bethlehem Area School District.

St. Luke's University Health Network helped finance the project, along with others in the district.