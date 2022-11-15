BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Justice Institute held a conference Tuesday to display its findings on mental health in schools.

The LVJI said it conducted the study to raise the public's awareness and craft local solutions to help the mental health of the Lehigh Valley's youth.

According to the report, two in five youth felt depressed most days in 2021, three in ten were at risk for suicide, and one in nine attempted suicide at least once.

Liberty High School has already started to combat the mental health crisis in its school with Student-Assistant-Program referrals. This method allows students, staff and parents to report to the school when a student is struggling. The school can then provide resources to help that student.

The school's principal says the system is already paying off.

"Last year we were over 700 referrals," said Liberty High School Principal Harrison Bailey.

"And you can see in that report that outcome. And that is the recognition of our community starting to understand what this is and what is happening to our children. And that's a huge step forward.

"One that we recognize it and two that we're willing to admit it."

The study also shows that Bucks and Chester counties report some of the lowest rates of depression, self-harm, and suicide attempts.

Nearly 80 percent of children who receive mental health services receive them in schools.