STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - A new study from Penn State University shows spotted lanternflies may not be as tough on hardwood trees as first thought.

The study looked at the long-term impacts on trees such as maple, willow and birch.

Researchers concluded lanternfly populations vary from year-to-year, and the bugs move frequently among host trees, so hardwoods are given a chance to recover.

The PSU study did not look at other lanternfly food sources like grapevines and fruit trees.