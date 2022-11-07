ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire.

The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.

Power was restored to most customers by Monday afternoon.

St. Luke's Allentown hospital and LVHN's 17th Street campus were also in the outage area, as were some schools.

The Allentown School District initially said it would not dismiss early, but later said it was sending all students home at 10:30 a.m. due to the outages.

The outage also caused traffic lights to be out. The Allentown Fire Department said drivers should treat them as a four-way stop.

🔗 69News Stormcenter Closings: These closings have been reported to 69News.

While power was restored to many as the morning went on, the fire department said it still had multiple calls for things like automatic alarms going off and elevator rescues.