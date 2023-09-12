BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa - Subway, the chain known for deals on its footlong sandwiches, has closed its Bethlehem Square location.

The big sign that faces the Bethlehem Township center's parking lot is down, while a small one near the door remains.

On Saturday, Subway's media relations department acknowledged a 69 News email asking whether the closing is permanent or temporary but did not provide an answer.

The location is no longer listed on the Subway website and a call to the store was not connected. Late in August, the store had a sign up saying it was not accepting coupons.

Subway was founded in 1965, according to the chain's website. Partners Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck opened the first store in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The total store count reached 16 in 1974, and the founders started selling franchises.

Subway now serves sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls. There are more than 37,000 stores across more than 100 countries. The chain has corporate offices in Miami and in Connecticut.