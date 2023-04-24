OREFIELD, Pa. - Heading up north to see the aurora borealis, those beautiful Northern Lights, is on many people's bucket lists. But it turns out, many folks in 69 News' area didn't have to travel far at all to see the spectacle Sunday night.

"All of a sudden, this thing that you've wanted to see or capture for like years is like, just right out there," Jim Trocchio, a photographer who lives in Orefield, said.

Trocchio caught spectacular images of the lights on his camera Sunday night. The Northern Lights are usually known to be found much farther north, in places like Canada, Alaska, or Norway.

But Sunday night, Trocchio only traveled to his neighbor's open field at Wentz Stables to see them.

Monday morning was cloudy in Orefield, where Trocchio showed 69 News the area he captured the lights in. But late Sunday night to very early Monday morning, he says it was mostly clear skies - perfect for viewing the Northern Lights.

"And I was like, I have to find the darkest spot with like, the vantage point where you can see everything," he said.

According to Space Weather Watch, the aurora borealis could be seen in up to 30 states across the country on Sunday. And Pennsylvania and New Jersey were two of them.

The 69 News weather team says the lights happen because of a strong geomagnetic storm: basically, that's a brief disruption in the earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field caused by a solar flare from the sun - essentially bursts of radiation and charged particles emitted from the sun.

Trocchio and others who captured images of the lights do say what they saw in person looked different from what can be seen in their photos. Trocchio, for instance, used a long exposure on his camera, leaving the camera's shutter open for an extended time, to capture moving images. He also edited to make the colors more vivid.

"Just kind of bring out as much as possible without going too much," he said.

"To the naked eye the aurora looked more like light pillars with faint colors of green and pink," photographer Steve Miller said. "It was still super impressive. But to a camera, the colors are very vivid."

Miller also captured the lights; he went up to Andreas in Schuylkill County.

"North of the Blue Mountain because it's a little bit darker up there," he said. "Less light pollution."

Though the lights looked different in person, these phenomena chasers still say it was a bucket-list moment for them.

"Being able to see it capture, it was awesome," Miller said. "I was definitely enjoying it."

"I was like holy crap, this is crazy, you know, because you just don't see that stuff from Pa.," Trocchio said. "You know, just such a fluke thing."

69 News meteorologists add the disruptions that cause the light are not dangerous to humans, but they can temporarily interrupt navigation systems, power grids, and pipelines.

If you missed the lights on Sunday, unfortunately the 69 News weather team says they are off the table in our regions for Monday night.

Only residents of the northern-most parts of some states, like Washington, Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota might catch a glimpse.