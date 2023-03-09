ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Lehigh County says athletes are at an increased risk to suffer suicidal thoughts. An event at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown on Sunday will target the issue.

"From my son's perspective, he was an athlete. He did very well in High School football but he still struggled." said Jim Presto, co-chair of Eastern Pennsylvania's chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

In 2014, at 19 years old. Josh Presto died of suicide. His dad Jim says the misperception of a healthy body, equals a healthy mind - especially with athletes continues.

"If you've seen any kind of change in them, and that change lasts for two weeks, or longer, have a conversation with them," said Presto. "My son struggled in silence and wasn't really forthcoming with his illness."

"Our students, our athletes are under a lot of stress, and pressure," said Allison Frantz, The Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Lehigh County.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting Mind of an Athlete Sunday at Coca-Cola Park, hosted by Sports Psychologist Dr. Jarrod Spencer.

Coalition coordinator Allison Frantz says athletes are more prone to suicidal thoughts than others.

"People are afraid to talk out loud that they are thinking these things, and therefore they're not getting the help they need," continued Frantz.

Presto's goal is to change a potential worst case scenario to a life saving playbook.

"We just have to kind of rally around each other to kind of create an environment where we can, we can openly talk about things that we're struggling with," said Presto.