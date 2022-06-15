ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The company manager and field supervisor of a Lehigh County home improvement company are accused of using high-pressure sales or scare tactics to gain business.
Attorney General Josh Shaprio announced Wednesday that his office has filed a lawsuit against home improvement company Curtis Total Service, Inc., company manager Richard Price, and HVAC field supervisor Matthew Price for misleading sales practices.
The suit alleges that Curtis Total Service, Inc. located in the 1400 block of E. Pennsylvania St. in Allentown, took advantage of consumers. The suit continues to say many of the customers were elderly and lived alone.
Richard and Matthew Price are accused of using deceptive tactics to trick consumers into paying for unnecessary home improvements, including purchases of HVAC systems.
“Curtis Total Service flat out lied to Pennsylvanians,” said AG Shapiro. “They misinformed consumers about their right to cancel contracts and in some instances, refused cancellation outright. They used bad information, partial information, and dirty tricks to pad their bills at the expense of older Pennsylvanians. No company, no matter how big, is allowed to violate our consumer protection laws. Try it and I’ll see you in court.”
The suit states that, on multiple occasions, the product suggested for purchase was actually unnecessary and/or inappropriate for the consumer’s home, Shaprio reports.
A release from the Office of Attorney General writes that in certain instances consumers were asked to sign incomplete invoices that were later filled out or altered by a Curtis Total Service, Inc. employee. Consumers were told that price breakdowns were not required by Pennsylvania law and were often misinformed of their rights to cancel the contract.
Consumers who did attempt to cancel their contracts were often refused cancellation, and in some cases were threatened that they would be taken to court by Curtis Total Service, continued Shaprio.
The high-pressure sales or scare tactics included suggesting that consumers’ health and/or safety was at risk if they did not make the recommended purchases immediately.
Any consumers who believe they or their family members may have been a victim of Curtis Total Service should file a complaint online with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 800-441-2555.