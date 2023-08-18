HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A group of young art students helped brighten up Lehigh Valley International Airport Friday morning.

Kids from ArtsQuest's summer art camp participated in a mural painting project at the airport.

Artist Matt Halm came up with the design and will put the finishing touches on the piece.

He says it incorporates elements of travel, the airport, and the Lehigh Valley.

"Just making it a colorful, warm place when you walk through when you're coming home or when you're leaving," Halm said.

The mural is on the wall of the pedestrian tunnel entrance in the airport's lower level.

LVIA employees will also get to paint it.