ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The hot summer weather had many screaming for ice cream on Sunday, and it was the perfect day for it, too. That's because Sunday was National Ice Cream Day.
Many ice cream shops celebrated with special deals for the day.
The Udder Bar in Allentown offered free toppings.
"Obviously, it's a very big day for ice cream businesses, so we're kind of celebrating what we do here with ice cream, and we want to help our customers out and give them some special gift, like we appreciate them," said Bella Natosi.
National Ice Cream Day was established by President Ronald Reagan back in 1984.
Another president, Thomas Jefferson, is credited with the first known ice cream recipe recorded by an American.