BETHELEHEM, Pa. - A popular Lehigh Valley pop-up shop is back.

It made its debut in the winter as the Holiday Market. Now it's back for round two, this time for the summer.

"It's just a space filled with a lot of cool people selling cool things," said Kyle Edwards.

Edwards is putting on the event with his company A True Love Story, LLC. He's a well-known Lehigh Valley artist and business owner, known for his murals across the state and for his ability to bring people together.

"I just want to make sure I create a platform for those people to get their products and services out there."

This is the first Summer Market he's hosting, although it's not his first time hosting a pop-up event like this.

In November, he held a Holiday Market at the Promenade Shops bringing together vendors from across the Lehigh Valley to showcase their work.

"I did feel like there was a need for people to have a space to come out and test the market," Edwards said. "Some people don't want to commit to signing a full-term lease."

He says this is the perfect place for ecommerce companies to test out their business as a brick-and-mortar model.

Currently, there are eight vendors participating in the Summer Market, but he expects that to grow as the market goes on.

"I'd expect double digit vendors by the end of things."

Last winter's pop-up started with six vendors and grew to 20. Each day, the market introduced local vendors, artisans, musicians, crafts, family activities and charitable efforts.

One of the vendors at the Holiday Market, TR Historical, is participating once again for the summer. The owner says he saw so much success, that he knew he'd be coming back for a second one.

"I signed up immediately. It was it definitely was worth it for me as a business owner. But it was also a lot of fun," David Bussiere, owner of TR Historical, said.

TR Historical is a fully ecommerce store, with Bussiere traveling to all parts of the state to get his goods in front of people. He says this opportunity to get to interact with current and future customers is priceless.

"It's just a nice piece of satisfaction and connection. I call it taking my business out on tour. It's a great way to get the business out in the community."

The summer market is partnering with Cay Galgan Life House in Bethlehem and is collecting items like diapers, toiletries and infant needs for displaced mothers and kids.

The Market will take place at Main Street Commons, Suite 110, in Bethlehem (550 Main St.) from July 11 through August 20.

Hours of operation are from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays - Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays will be closed.