LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Lehigh Valley wine lovers are invited to taste local wine and spirits with a new passport event.
Wine & Shine Lehigh Valley features five member wineries of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail. They are partnering with two local distilleries to offer food and beverage pairings to passport holders over three weekends in July.
Each passport entitles the holder to a food and beverage pairing at each of the seven participating venues, as well as a complimentary tasting of beverage samples.
Event dates are July 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th, 24th and 25th. Hours are Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays from noon – 5:00 p.m.
Passports are for sale online thru EventBrite and will be available for sale at participating venues starting in mid-May.
Passports are $39.00 each. Only 1,000 passports will be sold.
For more information visit www.wineandshinelv.com and www.LehighValleyWineTrail.com.
Participating venues include:
• Black River Farms, Bethlehem
• Blue Mountain Vineyards, New Tripoli
• Doan Distillery, Quakertown (located inside the Trolley Barn Public Market)
• Franklin Hill Vineyards, Bangor
• Tolino Vineyards, Bangor
• Vynecrest, Breinigsville
• WarDog Spirits, Bethlehem (located at Black River Farms winery)