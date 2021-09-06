ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Labor Day marks the final day of the Great Allentown fair. People packed the main strip midday.
The fair usually runs Tuesday through Labor Day. Complications from COVID forced it to start Wednesday.
Heavy rains also put a damper on the event.
Despite the setback, annual vendors like Mitzanne from Caribbean Islands Cuisine say, they're doing just fine.
"The next days that we were open, our sales were up because our 2019 versus this year, we were actually up each day," said Mitzanne Graver-Conway.
Monica Beraquit Allen and her team were swamped with curious customers. Her made-to-order Mac and cheese was brand new to town.
That's what makes it a little bit different than you're typical fair food, " said Allen. "We love this city. The people here are really friendly. The other vendors are awesome. The customers have been amazing. We've had several repeat customers that come back day after day which always feels good that they like the food so much."
At Chicken on a Stick, the owners there say they had their best year yet.