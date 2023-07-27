EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A local family farm is going back to its roots of 30 years by growing sunflowers and corn.

They're opening up their farm for the Seiple's Triple S Festival starting on Friday.

From the 28th - Aug. 7th, customers can enjoy the sweet corn and a field of sunflowers. The is also a soybean maze for the kids.

There will be nine different colors of sunflowers to pick in the eight acres.

Admission to the Sunflower Fields is $5.00 per person. Kids under 2 are free.

Be sure to enjoy live music on the 29th, 30th and Aug. 5th, 6th from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Food trucks and shopping vendors will also be at the event.