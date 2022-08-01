Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community.



A gift for looking only, not picking.



The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.



The acreage is open to the public "as a place of healing and meditation and to provide valuable habitat and sustenance to native wildlife, including migratory birds and pollinators," according to a statement from the St. Luke's University Health Network.



On a recent visit, red-winged blackbirds, cardinals, finches and raptors flew among and near the flowers, while bees extracted pollen and nectar from the field of green and yellow.



The plant is a visual delight but also a practical crop. Birds eat the seeds out of the round flower, and the plant produces oil for cooking and cosmetics.



About 50 people wandered through the marked paths of the sunflower garden last Sunday. The sunflower's size and brilliant colors have always attracted fans.



"The sunflower is mine, in a way," said Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch post-impressionist painter whose works include multiple versions of "Sunflowers."



In more modern times, Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Computer Inc. (now Apple Inc.), told his design team that the iMac G4 personal computer "should look like a sunflower."



St. Luke's planted two crops of sunflowers this year, one May 31 and the second on June 7.



"We encourage visitors to take selfies and other photos and to post them on social media" to share the beauty of the flowers, the hospital statement said. From some vantage points, a visitor will see nothing but flowers to the horizon.



Again, look. Don't pick.



"We ask that visitors do not cut and take the flowers," St. Luke's requested. Leave them for others to see.



The yellow orbs will not be around for long, with the hospital estimating that flowers will be around for about three more weeks. The short-lived brilliance of the bloom has inspired poets, in addition to painters and computer whizzes.



"Despite knowing they won't be here for long, they still choose to live their brightest lives - sunflowers," Canadian poet Rupi Kaur wrote in "The Sun and Her Flowers."