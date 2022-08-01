Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community.
A gift for looking only, not picking.
The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
The acreage is open to the public "as a place of healing and meditation and to provide valuable habitat and sustenance to native wildlife, including migratory birds and pollinators," according to a statement from the St. Luke's University Health Network.
On a recent visit, red-winged blackbirds, cardinals, finches and raptors flew among and near the flowers, while bees extracted pollen and nectar from the field of green and yellow.
The plant is a visual delight but also a practical crop. Birds eat the seeds out of the round flower, and the plant produces oil for cooking and cosmetics.
About 50 people wandered through the marked paths of the sunflower garden last Sunday. The sunflower's size and brilliant colors have always attracted fans.
"The sunflower is mine, in a way," said Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch post-impressionist painter whose works include multiple versions of "Sunflowers."
In more modern times, Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Computer Inc. (now Apple Inc.), told his design team that the iMac G4 personal computer "should look like a sunflower."
St. Luke's planted two crops of sunflowers this year, one May 31 and the second on June 7.
"We encourage visitors to take selfies and other photos and to post them on social media" to share the beauty of the flowers, the hospital statement said. From some vantage points, a visitor will see nothing but flowers to the horizon.
Again, look. Don't pick.
"We ask that visitors do not cut and take the flowers," St. Luke's requested. Leave them for others to see.
The yellow orbs will not be around for long, with the hospital estimating that flowers will be around for about three more weeks. The short-lived brilliance of the bloom has inspired poets, in addition to painters and computer whizzes.
"Despite knowing they won't be here for long, they still choose to live their brightest lives - sunflowers," Canadian poet Rupi Kaur wrote in "The Sun and Her Flowers."
Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
- Coroner, police on scene at Salisbury Twp. home
- Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches
- Crash shuts down I-78 for hours
- Highest paying jobs in Allentown that require a graduate degree
- Girl, 16, and Reading man identified as people killed in Whitehall Twp. crash
- Cornhole for a cause: Teams compete to fund gift cards for cancer patients
- Car slams through front of home in Forks Township
- Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River
- U.S. House passes STREAM Act to help clean up coal region's waterways
Berks Area News
- Humor writer David Sedaris returning to Reading this fall
- Fall Road Ramble to celebrate renowned Berks historian
- Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading
- Man found shot inside vehicle in Reading, police say
- The Kruizz returns to Kutztown
- Community 'rocks out' to raise money, remember life of boy who died from leukemia
- 2 men killed in separate shootings in Reading
- Reading Hospital employees raise more than $42K for Reading Hospital Foundation
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
- Neag Planetarium to launch show about NASA's lunar mission
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
- Lebanon, Israel closer to deal in maritime border dispute
- Here come the discounts at Walmart, Target and other popular stores
- US begins court battle against publishing giants' merger
- Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill
- Stocks waver in August start after best month since 2020
- Stocks waver in August start after best month since 2020
- After a Fall, Crypto Winter Sets In
- Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
- Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs
Entertainment News
- Nicki Minaj asks fans to help her name new single
- Taylor Swift's rep responds to critical report on private jet usage
- ‘Westworld’: James Marsden on Teddy & Christina’s Season 4 Dynamic
- Eva Longoria reflects on battling jealousy in previous relationships
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 1-7): ‘The Sandman,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ & More
- ‘Prey’ Cast on ‘Predator’ Origin Story Bootcamp, Historic Use of Comanche Language & More (VIDEO)
- Johnny Depp's texts to Marilyn Manson revealed in court papers
- Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrate 12th wedding anniversary
- Justin Bieber returns to the stage after recovering from facial paralysis
- Britney Spears celebrates two-month wedding anniversary