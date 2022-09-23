Tandoor Grill stopped by the studio this morning ahead of their big moment in the spotlight as the Headline Chef and Restaurant for this year's Easton Garlic Festival!

They also showed off some of the delicious foods you'll be able to try at their "Naansense" booth by Center Square. They'll be there both days.

Here are some bullet points on the festival:

* The festival is Saturday and Sunday and runs both days from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. rain or shine

* No admittance fee

* Live music on three stages all day long!

* There will be a kids area with bounce houses, a game trailer, trackless train, face painting, and more

* More than 120 vendors

Be sure to check it out!