NAZARETH, Pa. - When they kick that football off on Super Bowl Sunday, people in our area are sure to be glued to every snap. And all over, the excitement continues, with no signs of slowing down. As fans prepare for the game, celebrations are taking place all around the region.

Team jerseys, check. Shiny green pom poms, check. Loud music, chanting and cheering, check, check, check.

Whether you're young or young at heart, or even if your team is not the Eagles, this week, everyone is getting down with the Birds.

At Nazareth High School, 140 of Eastern Pennsylvania's finest high school musicians came together to play music, like the Eagles' Victory Song. The students selected were out of 800 who auditioned. 69 News caught the students rehearsing Friday morning. They'll play Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Cetronia Elementary School in South Whitehall Township also held a pep rally to pump kids up Friday morning.

"Today's stars assembly is about bringing our students and staff together to learn about our Super Bowl," school principal Jamie Giaquinto announced during the assembly.

And even at the nearby retirement community, Phoebe Allentown Health Care Center, what better way to close the generation gap than with the Eagles?

"It's a game," Donna Schudel, Community Relations and Grants Specialist with Phoebe Allentown, said. "It's fun. It's, you know, our world has divisiveness. And this is not that moment."

Central Catholic High School paid the seniors a visit, to play music in a pep rally for the residents.

Wherever we are, and whoever we are, we'll all be ready for this Super Bowl Sunday.