ALLENTOWN, Pa. |The Super Gigantic Garage Sale announced its return, and officials say it's even bigger this year.
The sale is open on March 26th -27th inside the Ag Hall Complex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.
The Super Gigantic Garage Sale vendors will have a wide combination of new, used, and cherished household items from cleared out attics, sheds, garages, and storage units. Over 200 vendors are ready to deal, according to event organizers.
Tickets are $5 per person per day at the door, or $5 for both days in advance, officials note. Those attending Saturday, March 26 will receive a coupon to return Sunday for just $1.
The Super Gigantic Garage Sale Hours are Saturday from 8am-5pm and Sunday,10am-4pm. For more information visit online or follow on Facebook to see the posts of items that people will have available for sale.