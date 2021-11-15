ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some superheroes you may recognize from comic books and the big screen came together Monday for a very important mission in Allentown.
There was no crime-fighting, though. Instead, they were "hanging around," literally, outside Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
Window cleaning experts from Performance Services Inc., in Harrisburg, surprised children at the hospital by dressing as superheroes and working outside their hospital rooms while dangling from the six-story, 89-foot-tall structure along Interstate 78 in Allentown, LVHN said.
Spiderman, Thor, Green Lantern, Captain America, and Batman, along with two villains, rappelled down the outside of the building, all to bring a little cheer to the young patients inside.
The superheroes also paid a visit to the hospital back in 2019.
“Having the superhero window washers come back again to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital was an amazing opportunity,” says Vanessa Gramm-Mackey, child-life specialist at the Children’s Hospital.
“The children and families just lit up when they saw the superheroes hanging outside their windows. We are so thankful the PSI crew was willing to come back again this year and provide this experience for our children and their families. Having your child hospitalized is never a fun experience, but events like this can really take a stressful situation and make it a great memory for the family.”