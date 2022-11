SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Window washers brightened the day of kids at a children's hospital.

The cleaning pros dressed as superheroes Thursday and scaled the side of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

The superheroes, from Southampton Window Cleaning & Janitorial Services, scaled the six-story building to cheer up the young patients in their hospital rooms, LVHN said.

The tradition started in 2019.