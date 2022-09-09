S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Parkland School District is working on plans for a full return to school on Monday after a threat against Orefield Middle School prompted a shutdown of schools on Thursday and Friday.

More information regarding school will be provided to parents and students Sunday evening, but at this point the district expects to open with normal operations Monday, according to a video message from Superintendent Mark Madson.

The threat directed at Orefield Middle School was reported Wednesday night over the "Safe2Say" system. Parkland ended up closing all its schools for the day Thursday, because the bus depot is at Orefield, and drivers were told not to come in for their safety. Students participated in virtual learning Friday.

There was a specific timeframe provided in the threat and that has passed, according to a news release from the South Whitehall Township Police Department. There have been no additional threats made at this time, township police said.

Coordinated efforts across the district are underway for additional safety measures out of an abundance of caution, Madson said.

"We are confident in our safety efforts," he said.

All schools in the district will have an increased police presence to help ensure the safety and security of students and staff, according to township police.

Some high school athletics and activities in the district resumed Friday.

District personnel, along with law enforcement, conducted a sweep of Orefield Middle School as well as a review and inspection of school transportation vehicles, Madson said, adding that it was done as an extra precaution.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, South Whitehall Township Police, and Upper Macungie Township Police are working together to investigate the threat against the middle school, Madson said.

Madson said the district will provide further information on the investigation when it becomes available to share. He said sharing details while the investigation continues could jeopardize the investigation.

"Our number-one priority is the safety of our students and staff," Madson said.

Authorities have yet to describe the nature of the threat. Police last told us they were still trying to figure out who's responsible.

If anyone has any information that may aid in the investigation, they should call the South Whitehall Township Police Department at 610-398-0337.