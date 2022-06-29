ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shawn Delgato is trying to buy a house in the West End of Allentown, but after hearing that the school district is raising taxes again, this could hurt his chances.
"I feel like we pay enough as it is in taxes," Delgato said. "We shouldn't have to feel like we're going into debt."
The decision to raise taxes was made at the district's Tuesday night meeting, with the board adopting a $395.6-million budget. They also approved a 5.3% tax increase.
We talked to District's Superintendent John Stanford, who says the board hears what the community is saying, but the tax increase has to happen if they want adequate resources for their students.
"We have curriculum that we have to purchase, we've got instructional materials we have to purchase. I would love to be able to restore music, phys ed, art in our elementary schools," Stanford said. "There is a lot of need in ASD and this tax increase is needed to try and fill that need."
The budget numbers aren't concrete just yet.
"We still have not received final word from Harrisburg on what our state budget will look like," Stanford said. "There could be a chance to revisit based on what we get from the state."
The superintendent also added that the only way to stop these tax increases is if Allentown residents step up and help our representatives and Senate members fight for fair funding.