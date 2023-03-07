EASTON, Pa. – After announcing his retirement Monday, Superintendent David Piperato of the Easton Area School District commented on his decision at a special meeting of the school board Tuesday night.
Piperato was hired in December 2019 on a contract that runs through June 2024. Prior to assuming his position at Easton, he was a principal in the Palisades, Lower Merion and East Penn school districts.
"On the first day of my employment as the superintendent of the Easton Area School District," Piperato commented, "I entered this room and I read the sign above my head that reads 'For the good of each other.' That simple statement spoke to me."
"Over the course of the next three-and-a-half years, I learned that the sentiment, 'For the good of each other,' sets Easton apart from most other districts," Piperato said, "and when we say 'each other' we mean all members of our school community — students, staff, administration, board members, parents, even the superintendent."
He finished by saying he was proud of what they accomplished in a short time.
"The future is bright for our district, and I leave it in very capable hands," Piperato said.
Football coach hired
As expected and without comment, Matt Senneca, a well-known Lehigh Valley football star and coach, was named head varsity football coach of Easton Area High School. Senneca resigned as head football coach at Whitehall High School in November.
A native of Allentown, Senneca played football for Allentown Central Catholic and was named to the Pennsylvania Big 33 all-star team in 1998. He played quarterback for Joe Paterno at Penn State, and graduated in 2002.
Senneca's high school coaching career began in 2002 at Bethlehem's Liberty High School and included stints at Parkland, Wilson Area and Whitehall. He also coached wide receivers at Moravian College.
For the 2023-24 school year, Senneca will be paid $12,965. The school board also named Scott Baltz and Thomas Wills as volunteer varsity football coaches.
Career Institute of Technology budget
Adrianne Jones, administrative director of the Career Institute of Technology, delivered an overview of the 2023-24 budget for the school during Tuesday's standing committee meeting.
The contributing school districts to CIT are Bangor, Easton Area, Nazareth Area, Pen Argyl and Wilson Area, with Easton the largest at 2,176 students. In 2022-23, the total eligible enrollment of 4,982 students from the five contributing school districts is an increase of 177 above 2021-22.
The budget's operating cost is $9,827,348 — an increase of $188,221 or 1.9527% above the 2022-23 budget. Debt service will be $1,168,278. The increased cost to EASD will be $76,656.95. Easton is responsible for 40.16% of the Institute's budget.
EASD preliminary budget
Also during Tuesday's standing committee meeting, Michael Sokoloski, chief financial officer for the school district, presented a draft of EASD's 2023-24 budget.
"This is our first swipe at the budget," Sokoloski said.
He projects the total budget for the upcoming school year to be $205,900,128 — a $10,787,313 or 5.53% increase above the current year. Revenue is projected to be $195,150,688, leaving a shortfall of $10,749,440 that will be made up from budget reserves.
The tax revenue for the budget is calculated at a 0% increase. Sokolosky noted that the budget introduced earlier Tuesday by Gov. Josh Shapiro has a $3.1 million increase in funding for Easton that is not yet reflected in his budget figures. However, there will be an approximate $3 million decrease in federal funding that is shown in the budget.
The final budget is scheduled to be approved at the June 20 board meeting.