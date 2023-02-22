HELLERTOWN, Pa. - We now know the Saucon Valley School District was closed Wednesday due to a threat related to the new After School Satan Club.

In a statement to parents, Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty said a threatening voicemail was left at the School District office at 4 p.m. Tuesday by a man who referenced the approval of After School Satan Club. In consultation with the Lower Saucon Police Department, she decided to close school Wednesday.

She said a decision has not yet been made about whether to close schools Thursday.

In light of the threat and the disruption the threat caused to the district, the superintendent says, she will be recommending a full review of the club's use of the district's facility.

Earlier on Wednesday, we talked with a representative from the Satanic Temple, and a parent who is opposed to the club to hear from both sides. Parent Marjulee Colon told us she couldn't believe it when she heard After School Satan Club had been approved at Saucon Valley Middle School.

"I thought that it was satire. I thought that it was a joke," said Colon.

We also talked with the national campaign director for After School Satan Club at the Satanic Temple, June Everett. She said it's anything but a joke.

"We are run by the Satanic Temple, and we are, the club is brought to you by your local, friendly, self-identified, non-theistic Satanists," said Everett.

Everett said the Satanic Temple does not believe in the same Satan that Christians do.

"Although the Christian majority in this country does believe that Satan is a different symbol, to us, we do not view Satan as evil, we do not view Satan as trying to wreak havoc on communities and do terrible things. We look to Satan as a positive symbol," said Everett.

For Colon, pentagrams and demons are not positive symbols. She already has her three children in private school, but she's worried for other parents.

"There are so many parents who cannot make the same choice that I'm making, and if we don't speak up for this type of outlandish disregard to those of us who do have Judeo-Christian values, then when is it going to stop?" said Colon.

Colon is planning a prayer event outside the school on March 8, the same day the club is first supposed to meet. There are already more than 100 people signed up on Facebook, but Superintendent Vlasaty said in a letter to parents "The District has approved... the "After School Satan Club."

Everett said the community should learn to accept it.

"We don't have to agree, we don't have to believe the same, but we do have the same rights that everybody else does to these public spaces," said Everett.

The district said parents have to give written permission for their child to attend After School Satan Club.