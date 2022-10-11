SuperSets gym, which vows to help customers "Get the Body You Deserve," will open its third location in the Lehigh Valley.

The new lease at the South Mall in Allentown was posted on the Facebook page of the James Balliet Property Group.

SuperSets has signed up to use a 19,000-square-foot space, a little under a half acre, at the south Allentown shopping center.

No opening date was provided.

Founder Ed Frack's first SuperSets is at 2450 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. A second will open at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The South Mall location will be the third SuperSets.

SuperSets is, according to the company's website, a counterweight to the big chains' "corporate policies, financial interests and lack of compassion for the actual members."

"It became our mission at SuperSets to create a place and an environment for an individual to start, continue and progress in living a healthy lifestyle," the website says.