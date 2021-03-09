HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors received an update on the township's community center on Jacksonville Road in Northampton County Tuesday night.
Township Manager John Finnigan Jr. told supervisors that various inspections, installations and repairs have recently occurred at the facility. The list includes a new security system with 15 cameras, HVAC and roof inspections, minor infrastructure replacements and cleaning. The manager indicated nearly 400 labor hours had been devoted to the community center.
No date for reopening was offered at the meeting. Supervisor Susan Lawless indicated the township's plan is to complete infrastructural issues by the end of March. She added a reopening could be done in a phased-in approach over the summer months, with the facility "up and running fully in the fall."
Chairman John Diacogiannis said too many variables exist to establish a reopening date.
"There are a lot of things we are working on," he said. "I can tell you we are further ahead than we expected to be three months ago."
Supervisor Jeffrey Warren added that one of the first programs he would want reinstituted is the preschool.
Other business
In other news, supervisors tabled a resolution urging all Pennsylvania legislators to oppose Gov. Wolf's proposal to levy a new fee on all local governments.
The proposal requires all municipalities to pay the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for funding the Pennsylvania State Police. If approved, the Northampton County township would owe the commonwealth $84,849.33.
Warren made the motion to table the resolution only to add language about the Pennsylvania General Assembly's responsibility to properly fund the state police.
"I'm certainly not in favor of these fees," Warren said. "But I think there needs to be more context. …The General Assembly has culpability."
Warren added that previous governors also have presented the idea with no success. He and Diacogiannis added the proposal has "no chance" of being approved by the General Assembly, but Diacogiannis said the issue of how the state police is funded "is not going away."
The township has maintained and funded full-time police coverage since 1995 through an intermunicipal agreement which resulted in the creation of the Colonial Regional Police Department. This year, Hanover has budgeted nearly $2.3 million, which represents a quarter of the township's entire budget, to Colonial Regional.
In other news, supervisors OK'd a time extension request by the developer to complete improvements on a Dunkin' Donuts that opened October 2020 at 4098 Bath Pike. The extension, granted for 90 days, begins March 18.
Supervisors also accepted a change of indirect control agreement concerning RCN Telecom Services LLC, which owns, operates and maintains a cable television system in Hanover. Specifically, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners is purchasing Radiate Holdings LP.