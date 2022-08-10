EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Mayor says supply chain issues are to blame for the months-long delays in the Centre Square renovation project. It comes as residents wonder why there's been days throughout the summer they haven't seen contractors working in the area.

The Mayor says the square hasn't been touched in 60 years, so with that comes unexpected challenges. Wednesday, things are moving forward, as crews started power washing the monument.

"The biggest problem we're having are the pavers that they're using," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "Like the cap goes around the fountain, it's not in yet. If it was in, it'd be done."

Supply chain issues are causing delay after delay in Centre Square, and have even prompted some redesign, to speed things up.

"It's going to be great when it's done, but gosh, I wish it would get done," said Panto.

One of the bumps along the way: Easton Suburban Water Authority let the city know it needed to replace water lines underneath the square. Both parties agreed it was better to do so now than ripping up a freshly redone park in a year, but that added time.

"Obviously all good things take time, and this has taken more time than we wanted," said Panto. "It's three-prong. We had the water authority near replacing the water lines, we have PennDOT doing all the traffic improvements and we have the circle contractor doing the circle."

Another surprise that had to be addressed: several of these buildings have basements that go under sidewalks.

Meanwhile, donations from the "Friends of Easton" have been impacted.

"The contractors destroyed the lights in the trees so they're going to have to replace them," said Panto.

The goal of all of this is to replace uneven pavement and nicked curbs with a safer, more pedestrian-friendly space that pays homage to the city's history and adds a small stage for performances.

The city says it's doing everything possible, every day, to get it done.

The new timeline?

"Hopefully by November," said Panto. "Hopefully by Bacon Fest. We've told Bacon Fest and Garlic Fest to assume you don't have the circle, you have the square. We will definitely have it done by Winter Market."

Another project impacted by supply chain issues is the Fourth Street Garage. Contractors are waiting for an electronic elevator piece. If that ships by mid-August, the garage should be done by mid-October.