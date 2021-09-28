HORSHAM, Pa. - Supply shortages are getting worse. It's putting the squeeze on restaurants and supermarkets, and raising prices.
Some have called it a crisis.
"Now there's a shortage of everything. There's a shortage of chicken. There's a shortage of steak. Every paper supply,” said Chip Randa, the owner of Tonelli's Pizza and Pub in Horsham for 26 years.
He says lately, only half of his food orders show up. His suppliers just don't have the rest.
"Then you look at what you didn't get. Then you call everybody you know. Do you have this? Do you have that? Now you're driving to Restaurant Depot. Now you're driving to Costco. Coke hasn't been here for eight weeks. Now we're driving to Sam's Club buying Coke retail,” Randa said.
Ed Hanna, owner of Union and Finch in Allentown, has seen shortages too: "Specific items. We're struggling to get are Coca-Cola products, for instance."
Things like chicken wings and peeled garlic are hard to find.
"That's all port-related. Things are not coming off the ships and when they come in they're clearing the shelves immediately and now naturally when you have the situation going the prices are going up nearly 40, 50%," Hanna said.
Last week, a record 73 ships were anchored outside the port of Los Angeles, waiting to be unloaded. There just isn't enough labor. On top of which, there's a shortage of truckers.
Naturally, it’s all driving up prices.
"And forget just the price of food. The container's the food's in. The plastics. The cardboard. Everything you have to package in. You can't get it or it's through the roof,” Randa said.
Supermarkets like Giant and Costco are also limiting items like toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning products due to supply delays.
In a statement to 69 News, Giant said, in part: "We continue to remain in close contact with our suppliers and are working to bring in alternate products, but it is possible customers may find a particular brand or variety is unavailable due to these challenges."
It remains unclear when, if ever, it will be fixed.
"Some days I think just lock the door and go home - you know what I mean - how much can you take?" Randa said.