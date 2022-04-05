EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Looking at flash cards with various pictures is the communication maintaining session for 76-year-old Phil Zito. This after suffering a stroke six years ago, which caused aphasia.
"If I were reading 3 letters the 4th, I couldn't remember what I read in the beginning and have to start over," Zito said.
Brought on by stroke or brain injury, the communication disorder affects some or all of a person's ability to read, write, speak, and listen.
"If you asked me Hey Phil, how are you doing, I wouldn't hear Phil how are you doing? I'd hear aggressiveness towards me, and I would answer inappropriately," Zito described.
All Zito says he could say were curse words, which he would never say prior. Dr. LuAnn Magnuson, who started East Stroudsburg University's Aphasia support group in 2008 and runs the university's free speech and hearing clinic, says that is common among aphasia patients.
"The access for those words come from a different area of the brain from where we would typically use language and communicate," she said.
Allentown's Good Shepherd also runs an Aphasia support group, led by Speech Language Pathologist Shannon Reidnauer.
"I can tell you I've never seen the same type of aphasia twice," she said.
And no two therapies or recovery processes are the same.
"When you have a situation with a supportive family, we know clients make better progress," Magnuson said.
As for Phil he's made remarkable progress credited in large part he says to Pat, his wife of 33 years.
"We talk all the time. We are best friends aside from being married," she said.
A language of love that's easy to understand.