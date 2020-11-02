Supporters of both presidential candidates held rallies around our area on Sunday.
In the Lehigh Valley, a "Ridin' with Biden" bus rally stopped in Allentown Sunday morning.
It included a group of faith leaders who are supporting Joe Biden.
One of the leaders who spoke at the rally argued that President Trump has divided the country and failed to address the coronavirus pandemic. But, he says the goal of the rally is not to focus on the president.
"We're here to remind you how good you are. And you are going to remind this whole country how good we all are when it comes to Election Day," said Pastor Doug Pagitt, executive director of Vote Common Good.
After Allentown, the caravan made a stop in Easton.
Meanwhile in Berks County, supporters of President Trump hit the road on Sunday.
The Twin Valley for Trump car parade left from Morgantown in the afternoon.
The organizers put out a call on Facebook to get supporters of the president involved.
People who participated in the parade say the president has earned another four years to continue building on what he's accomplished in the past four.
"Continuation of building the economy, keeping people safe, which he does very well. No wars. He's keeping peace with other countries," said Stephen Leasa, Trump supporter.
Supporters say they back the president's response to the pandemic by not supporting more shutdowns.