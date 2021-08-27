The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration's latest eviction moratorium.
The court said in its unsigned, eight-page opinion, that "if a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it," and that CDC was relying on a decades-old statute, saying it "strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts."
Nat Hyman, owner of Hyman Properties, says he has around 40 tenants who have not paid anything in a over a year.
"There was no moratorium on paying our lenders and more to the point - really offensive - there was a moratorium on us paying our real estate taxes to the municipalities, which is 50% of our operating expenses," Hyman said.
Two other liberal justices joined onto Justice Steven Breyer's dissent, which pointed to the resurgence of the delta variant.
Only about 11% of rental assistance has been disbursed nationally.
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley says the county is doing much better - disbursing around 30% so far.
"Our partners are probably the reason we're more successful than the rest of the country more than anything else, one is Catholic Charities and the other is CACLV," Pinsley said.
Pinsley thinks creating a Right to Counsel program for those facing eviction will benefit landlords and renters, and save the county money.
"If you have a lawyer the two groups can negotiate some type of payment plan, and you won't need to lock up our courts with this process," Pinsley said.
"None of them were really interested in making an effort to get that rental assistance. So to me, it has to be a give and take," Hyman said.
Lawmakers could still extend it.