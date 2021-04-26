A recent United States Supreme Court ruling has given states more discretion when it comes to sentencing juveniles to life without parole.
Jones vs. Mississippi was being watched closely by the legal community and could have an impact on several high-profile re-sentencing efforts in the Lehigh Valley.
In Jones, the Supreme Court ruled judges don't need proof that a juvenile is unredeemable or incorrigible before sentencing them to life in prison without parole.
No-parole juvenile sentences have been a hot topic since 2012, when the Supreme Court ruled them cruel and unusual punishment. The high court later ordered the re-sentencing of 500 Pennsylvania juveniles.
In response, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in order to re-sentence those juveniles to life without parole, they must be found unredeemable.
Easton's Qu'eed Batts is among those who were re-sentenced, only to have it overturned. In 2006, a 14-year-old Batts shot and killed CJ Edwards in a gangland shooting in Easton.
"We are waiting to see how the Pennsylvania Supreme Court deals with the issue because we've already done it once," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
Houck says he agrees with the Jones ruling.
Houck says the Batts case is also waiting on the outcome of two other cases that were put on hold pending the outcome of Jones, one defining life sentences and the other deciding if consecutive sentences equate to life for juveniles.
These rulings are also holding up the re-sentencing hearings for Brian and David Freeman.
The Freemans and their cousin Benny Birdwell were convicted in the 1995 killing of the Freeman's parents and younger brother. Brian Freeman was 17 and David was 16 when the murders happened.
Birdwell was an adult at the time, so he is not eligible for re-sentencing.
The crimes became nationally known as "the skinhead murders."
Marsha Levick, Chief Legal Officer with the Juvenile Law Center, worked on the Batts case.
Levick says she disagrees with the Jones ruling, saying it strips away some of the mandates from previous findings that juveniles have individualized hearings.
"These sentences should be rare and uncommon. There needs to be a sorting mechanism whereby sentencers could distinguish between those youth who would be eligible for life without parole sentences and those who would not," said Levick.
Levick says even though Jones says states don't need to show proof of incorrigibility, it gives them discretion. She says it's possible Pennsylvania could keep the proof requirement in place.
Houck says it's unknown when Pennsylvania's high court will issue guidance on these issues.