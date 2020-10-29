The FBI says it's an "imminent" threat: A surge in ransomware attacks on US hospitals.
"So essentially what the attacker is doing is they're kidnapping your files and they're holding them ransom,” said Joe Walsh, who teaches cyber security and digital forensics at DeSales University. He's also a police officer. "So they're scrambling your data with a key and then they won't give you that key unless you pay the ransom."
Which can be upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The FBI and two other agencies issued a warning to hospitals on Wednesday.
"A lot of times we see that they're financially motivated attacks so they're really just interested in the money," Walsh said.
The group is suspected to be a Russian-speaking criminal gang. Locally, Lehigh Valley Health Network has not been impacted, the hospital confirmed.
We didn't hear back from St. Luke's, but Walsh says all hospitals should be prepared to handle such an attack.
"Imagine you have an unconscious person and the only way you know how to treat them or what they're allergic to is looking at their medical records. If one of these attackers is able to lock you out of the system, you don't know how to treat that person," Walsh said.
However, even a backup plan may still not be enough. "So now what we're doing is they're actually threatening to release your data, so now they're extorting them to pay the ransom even if they don't necessarily need their data unlocked," Walsh said.