LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - First responders were called to a house fire in Northampton County.

It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Twp.

Officials say surrounding fire departments were called in to assist.

As of 9:30 p.m. there were no reports of injuries. No word on what caused the fire to start.

This is a developing story.