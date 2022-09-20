L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer.

Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.

The men wore dark clothing and masks, and took off in a dark sedan after the attack around 11:20 p.m. on July 30, police said.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that solves the case, said Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but police have not further disclosed what happened or the extent of her injuries.

Anyone with information should call state police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.