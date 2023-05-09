A new survey of Lehigh Valley businesses finds economic fears may have bottomed out.

The Lehigh Valley Business Sentiment Index has been conducted every quarter for the last 35 years.

The report from economist Kamran Afshar and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce says business sentiment has remained relatively flat.

Still, expectations of future economic activity, which bottomed out last October, are rising.

That's especially true in industries like leisure and hospitality, as well as health care.

Real estate had the lowest score.

However, overall sentiment is still more than 8 percent below its April 2022 level.