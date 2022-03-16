For the first time in more than three years, the Federal Reserve has raised rates a quarter of a percent.
And now the Fed sees as many as seven rate hikes this year alone, with a 1.9% interest rate expected by the end of the year.
"There's seven remaining meetings and there's seven rate hikes. I would add there's also the shrinkage of the balance sheet," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell says the time has come.
"Each meeting is a live meeting and if we conclude that it would appropriate to raise interest more quickly, then we'll do so."
The Fed is raising rates in an attempt to combat historic inflation. The Fed's inflation forecast for the year has now nearly doubled to 4.3%.
The issue is top of mind for Americans. A new survey from the American Psychological Association found 87% said inflation is a major stressor, more than any other issue in the poll's 15-year history.
81% also cited supply chain issues.
"We have a 100% commuter population and so we do have a lot of students that are struggling with the increase in gas costs," said Penn State Lehigh Valley Coordinator of Counseling Services Tammy Cwienkala.
Cwienkala says she hears every day from students stressed out about gas and general living expenses.
"Manage one thing at a time. Try to still incorporate things that are stress relievers for you. Which is different for each person," Cwienkala said.
For now, Powell says they expect inflation to remain high through the summer.
"The expectation is still that inflation will begin to come down in the second half of the year," Powell said.