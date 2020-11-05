Democratic Representative Susan Wild is declaring victory in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District.
“We have seen truly extraordinary turnout here in our community in this election. And we know that once all the votes are tallied, all the voices heard, our campaign will be victorious and that our margin of victory will only continue to grow,” Wild said Thursday.
The race has not yet officially been called, as mail-in ballots are still being counted in Lehigh County.
Incumbent Susan Wild was challenged by Republican Lisa Scheller. 69 News reached out to Scheller for comment, but has not heard back.
However, earlier on Thursday, Scheller posted a statement on her Facebook page, thanking her volunteers.
"As I've said daily during this campaign, I will always reject socialism, fight big government regulators, and continue to work for every single person and family of our beloved district. The fight has only begun," the post said, in part.
Wild, in a speech on Facebook Live, focused on commitment to health care, racial justice and building a stronger middle class and call for unity.
"Let me say this, whether you voted for me or you didn't, I will keep working as hard as I possibly can for you and your family and I will work hard to get us through his tough health and economic crisis," Wild said.
Wild also thanked her team and shared her enthusiasm to serve a second term.
"I'm so honored by your trust and happy to do the people's work in Washington," Wild said.
The 7th District covers Lehigh, Northampton, and parts of Monroe counties.