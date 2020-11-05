Representative Susan Wild is declaring victory in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District.
“We have seen truly extraordinary turnout here in our community in this election. And we know that once all the votes are tallied, all the voices heard, our campaign will be victorious and that our margin of victory will only continue to grow,” Wild said.
The race has not yet officially been called. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State website, Wild currently is leading Republican opponent Lisa Scheller 50.90% to 49.10%.
The 7th District covers Lehigh, Northampton, and parts of Monroe counties.