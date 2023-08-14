N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State Police are asking for helping identifying the above pictured female, wanted for stealing a credit card.

PSP out of Bethlehem say the woman broke into a vehicle in North Whitehall Township and stole a credit card on Aug 5.

The pictured suspect is accused of using the credit card at the Target on N. Cedar Crest Blvd.

She is accused of spending over $900 on gift cards and other various items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026.