N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State Police are asking for helping identifying the above pictured female, wanted for stealing a credit card.
PSP out of Bethlehem say the woman broke into a vehicle in North Whitehall Township and stole a credit card on Aug 5.
The pictured suspect is accused of using the credit card at the Target on N. Cedar Crest Blvd.
She is accused of spending over $900 on gift cards and other various items.
Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026.