A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody.

The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official.

He's accused of making the bomb that led to the to deadliest terror attack on British soil.

American authorities in 2020 announced charges against Abu Agila Masud. He was in Libyan custody at the time.

He's the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in connection in the attack, but he will be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

The Dec. 21, 1988 bombing killed people form 21 countries.

Of the 270 victims, 190 were American.

On board was Emmaus High School graduate and Colgate University senior, 21-year-old Scott Saunders.

He was returning from a study abroad program in England for Christmas. His father, Mack Saunders spoke with 69 News in 2020.

"Quite an intelligent, dedicated kid and he was a role model for his younger brother Greg," said Saunders in 2020 during an interview with 69 News.

Saunders said Greg had called him telling him to turn on the TV.

"I can remember, and literally will never forget, screaming into the phone 'oh no!'" said Saunders.

Saunders along with families of the other victims pressured the government for better security on planes.

Also onboard was 21-year-old Timothy Cardwell from Cresco, Monroe County. He was one of 35 Syracuse University students on the flight who died. He was a junior in the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

On a memorial website, his parents said his goal was to excel physically, mentally and spiritually. They said he loved life.

Each year on Dec. 21, family members of the people on board gather at the memorial inside Arlington National Cemetery to pay respect.