ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police said it was around 8 p.m. Friday night when officers witnessed a person being assaulted in the area of 8th and Maple streets. According to Police, officers began chasing the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police tell us an officer returned fire, striking the suspect. He later died at the hospital.

"Well, the police they do the best job they can," said Margretta.

The coroner has identified the suspect who was killed as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay. According to the Lehigh County DA's Office, an officer was struck in their protective vest by a projectile and was not injured.

Investigators said Arnold's handgun was recovered at the scene. David Margretta lives near where police said shots were fired. An area he said he does not feel safe in.

"I prefer not to walk. The reason why I do walk is because I'm 52 years old and I stay in shape by walking," said Margretta.

A bullet hole could be seen and police placed evidence markers on the sidewalk. The Allentown Police, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, DA's Office and the Coroner are investigating.

"It's a real shame that this is happening here, you know we gotta get that under wraps. We gotta support our police and do things right around here," said Jeff Dorward of Allentown.