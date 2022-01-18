ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A suspect in a man's shooting death in Allentown has been taken into custody in Virginia.
Joseph Warren Suydam, 25, of Allentown, is charged with homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, both first-degree felonies, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Suydam is awaiting extradition in Highland Springs, Virginia, where he was taken into custody on a Lehigh County parole violation and a felony counterfeit currency charge on Jan. 9, 2022, by the U.S. Marshals Service, the DA's office said.
Allentown Police were called to investigate a homicide on New Year's Eve in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Officers found Jermel Johnson, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Johnson died from his injuries the same day, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.
Video surveillance from businesses in the area of 300 North 9th Street showed Johnson arriving near a store, parking his car and walking across the street to a home where another man is seen waiting on the front porch, according to the news release.
Johnson walked up the stairs and briefly embraces the man and almost immediately, the two struggle, and Johnson is on the ground, where he is shot by the man, the DA's office said. Johnson ran from the scene, dropping his cellphone to the ground, which was later recovered, authorities said.
On the victim’s phone, investigators found Facebook messages between Johnson and another individual named “Jo Breezo,” who was attempting to order a quantity of marijuana from Johnson, the DA's office said.
Moments before the shooting, the two exchanged messages about Johnson’s arrival at the N. 9th Street store where Johnson parked his car, according to the news release.
Police say the “Jo Breezo” Facebook account belongs to Suydam.